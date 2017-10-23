Edition:
United Kingdom

Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)

NATU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.52BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.97
Open
R$ 30.98
Day's High
R$ 31.08
Day's Low
R$ 30.35
Volume
699,400
Avg. Vol
2,104,350
52-wk High
R$ 36.19
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos

65 Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra

74 Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Guilherme Peirao Leal

67 2011 Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira

49 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Jose Roberto Lettiere

54 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
» More People

Natura Cosmeticos SA News

» More NATU3.SA News