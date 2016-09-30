Edition:
United Kingdom

Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamlesh Vikamsey

54 2013 Chairman of the Board

Deepak Kaku

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Amit Buch

2007 Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Gnanesh Gala

2013 Managing Director, Director

Raju Gala

2013 Joint Managing Director, Director
