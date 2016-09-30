Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.10INR
11:11am BST
170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00
Rs93.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamlesh Vikamsey
|54
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Deepak Kaku
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amit Buch
|2007
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Gnanesh Gala
|2013
|Managing Director, Director
|
Raju Gala
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Director