Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)
NAVR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
197.70INR
11:21am BST
197.70INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-0.53%)
Rs-1.05 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs198.75
Rs198.75
Open
Rs201.00
Rs201.00
Day's High
Rs201.00
Rs201.00
Day's Low
Rs197.00
Rs197.00
Volume
26,925
26,925
Avg. Vol
41,451
41,451
52-wk High
Rs247.00
Rs247.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Rs154.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shantilal Mehta
|62
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Promoter
|
Anish Maheshwari
|35
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hitesh Jain
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dinesh Jain
|40
|2012
|Vice President - Infrastructure
|
Chetan Agarwal
|39
|General Manager - Treasury