NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)
NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
134.00INR
10:59am BST
134.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.07%)
Rs-0.10 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs134.10
Rs134.10
Open
Rs135.90
Rs135.90
Day's High
Rs135.90
Rs135.90
Day's Low
Rs131.70
Rs131.70
Volume
78,457
78,457
Avg. Vol
118,659
118,659
52-wk High
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
52-wk Low
Rs100.00
Rs100.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Trilochan Sahney
|2010
|Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Harshbeena Zaveri
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Non Independent Director
|
Satish Rangani
|68
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary
|
Devesh Sahney
|46
|2001
|Wholetime Non Independent Director
|
Rustom Desai
|45
|2017
|Additional Non-Independent Non-Executive Director