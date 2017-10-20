Edition:
United Kingdom

NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)

NCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
294,514
52-wk High
$1.12
52-wk Low
$0.52

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Warke

2016 Chairman of the Board

Gerald Panneton

60 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Brian Morales

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Corporate Secretary

Marc Paul Leduc

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop

2016 Senior Vice President - Technical Services
» More People

NewCastle Gold Ltd News