NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)
NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.85 (+7.24%)
Prev Close
Rs94.65
Open
Rs95.10
Day's High
Rs102.35
Day's Low
Rs95.05
Volume
26,190,671
Avg. Vol
3,534,330
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
A. Venkata Raju
|2008
|Chairman-Emeritus
|
R. Raju
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - F&A
|
M. Srinivasa Murthy
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Alluri Raju
|Managing Director, Executive Director