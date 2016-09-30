Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)
NCOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
8.69EUR
3:45pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
€8.77
Open
€8.79
Day's High
€8.80
Day's Low
€8.51
Volume
117,861
Avg. Vol
292,363
52-wk High
€13.68
52-wk Low
€7.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michele Garufi
|61
|1996
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Sandrine Gestin
|48
|2015
|Finance Director, Member of the Management Committee
|
Michael Bergamini
|Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Philippe Masquida
|52
|Executive Vice President, Managing Director of European and International Operations and Member of the Management Committee
|
Gavin Spencer
|45
|2009
|Executive Vice President Corporate Development and Member of the Management Committee
- BRIEF-Nicox says cash balance was 47.1 million euros as of Sept. 30
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
- BRIEF-Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement
- BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients