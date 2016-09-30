Edition:
United Kingdom

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)

NDM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.51CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-3.09%)
Prev Close
$2.59
Open
$2.63
Day's High
$2.63
Day's Low
$2.49
Volume
578,713
Avg. Vol
672,450
52-wk High
$4.54
52-wk Low
$0.91

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Dickinson

69 2004 Executive Chairman of the Board

Ronald Thiessen

64 2001 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Marchand Snyman

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Jenkins

67 2011 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development

Doug Allen

59 Vice President- Corporate Communications
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd News

