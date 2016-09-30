Edition:
United Kingdom

Nordex SE (NDXG.DE)

NDXG.DE on Xetra

8.87EUR
9:05am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.13 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
€9.00
Open
€8.94
Day's High
€8.99
Day's Low
€8.77
Volume
133,045
Avg. Vol
838,703
52-wk High
€24.89
52-wk Low
€8.77

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wolfgang Ziebart

67 2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jose Luis Blanco Dieguez

47 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Juan Muro-Lara Girod

2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christoph Burkhard

53 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Patxi Landa

45 2016 Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Nordex SE News

» More NDXG.DE News