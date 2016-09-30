Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)
NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,459.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
21,459.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-0.09%)
-20.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
21,479.00
21,479.00
Open
21,591.00
21,591.00
Day's High
21,635.00
21,635.00
Day's Low
21,234.00
21,234.00
Volume
146,483
146,483
Avg. Vol
1,069,419
1,069,419
52-wk High
26,900.00
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00
19,800.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vassi Naidoo
|62
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Brown
|48
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Raisibe Morathi
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mfundo Nkuhlu
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Thabani Jali
|57
|2012
|Chief Governance & Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
