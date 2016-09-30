Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.10INR
11:16am BST
51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
Rs27.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
A. Parigi
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Ramesh Damani
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yug Samrat
|2011
|Assistant Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P.M.S. Prasad
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine businesses
- BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
- BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking