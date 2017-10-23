Edition:
Nemak SAB de CV (NEMAKA.MX)

NEMAKA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

14.68MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$14.66
Open
$14.76
Day's High
$14.76
Day's Low
$14.38
Volume
3,252,557
Avg. Vol
4,043,851
52-wk High
$22.06
52-wk Low
$11.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Armando Garza Sada

60 Chairman of the Board

Armando Tamez Martinez

2013 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Alberto Sada Medina

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Marco Landeros

2016 Vice President of Human Resources

Marc Winterhalter

2016 Vice President - Purchasing
Nemak SAB de CV News

