Edition:
United Kingdom

Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)

NEST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

7,213.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs7,216.20
Open
Rs7,277.00
Day's High
Rs7,277.00
Day's Low
Rs7,200.05
Volume
7,616
Avg. Vol
43,755
52-wk High
Rs7,483.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,656.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Suresh Narayanan

2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Shobinder Duggal

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance and Control, Executive Director

B. Murli

Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Arvind Bhandari

2014 Management Committee Member - Diary

Maarten Geraets

2014 Management Committee Member - Foods
» More People

Nestle India Ltd News

» More NEST.NS News