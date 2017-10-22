Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)
NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
16.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
16.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.08TL (+0.50%)
0.08TL (+0.50%)
Prev Close
15.92TL
15.92TL
Open
15.90TL
15.90TL
Day's High
16.30TL
16.30TL
Day's Low
15.80TL
15.80TL
Volume
5,873,050
5,873,050
Avg. Vol
1,963,710
1,963,710
52-wk High
16.30TL
16.30TL
52-wk Low
9.00TL
9.00TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Walsh
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
M. Cumhur Ozdemir
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
M. Ilker Caliskan
|45
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Finance and Information Systems
|
Cemil Altay
|2004
|General Manager
|
Kamil Orman
|64
|2013
|Vice General Manager