National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)
NEX.L on London Stock Exchange
343.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
343.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
343.90
343.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
557,955
557,955
52-wk High
389.00
389.00
52-wk Low
332.40
332.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Armitt
|71
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dean Finch
|50
|2010
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Jorge Cosmen
|48
|2008
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Chris Davies
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Joy Baldry
|2016
|Company Secretary
