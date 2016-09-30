Nexity SA (NEXI.PA)
NEXI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
51.16EUR
3:47pm BST
51.16EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.29 (-0.56%)
€-0.29 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€51.45
€51.45
Open
€51.45
€51.45
Day's High
€51.81
€51.81
Day's Low
€51.15
€51.15
Volume
51,102
51,102
Avg. Vol
98,803
98,803
52-wk High
€55.53
€55.53
52-wk Low
€42.10
€42.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Dinin
|63
|2004
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Herve Denize
|59
|2004
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director
|
Bernard Comolet
|67
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Laurent Diot
|45
|2008
|Director of Finance and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Herve Tahon
|2006
|Director of Information Systems and Member of the Executive Committee