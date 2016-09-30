New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)
NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.06%)
$-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$53.30
$53.30
Open
$53.56
$53.56
Day's High
$53.56
$53.56
Day's Low
$52.85
$52.85
Volume
75,884
75,884
Avg. Vol
153,013
153,013
52-wk High
$57.70
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25
$36.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Tobin
|62
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Soubry
|54
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Glenn Asham
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brian Dewsnup
|President - Aftermarket Parts Business
|
Wayne Joseph
|2016
|President - Transit Bus Business
- BRIEF-MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020
- BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer
- BRIEF-New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL
- BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses
- BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.69