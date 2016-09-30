Edition:
United Kingdom

New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$53.30
Open
$53.56
Day's High
$53.56
Day's Low
$52.85
Volume
75,884
Avg. Vol
153,013
52-wk High
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brian Tobin

62 Independent Chairman of the Board

Paul Soubry

54 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Glenn Asham

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Brian Dewsnup

President - Aftermarket Parts Business

Wayne Joseph

2016 President - Transit Bus Business
New Flyer Industries Inc News

