National Grid PLC (NG.L)
NG.L on London Stock Exchange
935.20GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
9.40 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
925.80
Open
926.30
Day's High
939.10
Day's Low
925.80
Volume
6,361,015
Avg. Vol
8,640,507
52-wk High
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Gershon
|70
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Pettigrew
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Bonfield
|54
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Richard Adduci
|Chief Information Officer
|
Alison Kay
|53
|2013
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
