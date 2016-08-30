Edition:
United Kingdom

National Grid PLC (NG.L)

NG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.20GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

9.40 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
925.80
Open
926.30
Day's High
939.10
Day's Low
925.80
Volume
6,361,015
Avg. Vol
8,640,507
52-wk High
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Gershon

70 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

John Pettigrew

48 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Andrew Bonfield

54 2010 Finance Director, Executive Director

Richard Adduci

Chief Information Officer

Alison Kay

53 2013 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
» More People

National Grid PLC News

» More NG.L News

Market Views

» More NG.L Market Views