Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)
NHMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4,917.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
4,917.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-83.00 (-1.66%)
-83.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
5,000.00
5,000.00
Open
5,025.00
5,025.00
Day's High
5,025.00
5,025.00
Day's Low
4,800.00
4,800.00
Volume
185,076
185,076
Avg. Vol
936,974
936,974
52-wk High
6,035.00
6,035.00
52-wk Low
3,593.00
3,593.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Lazarus Zim
|56
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Dunne
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ayanda Khumalo
|50
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Patricia Beale
|2012
|Company Secretary
|
Ralph Havenstein
|60
|2015
|Lead Non-Executive Independent Director
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- BRIEF-Northam Platinum acquires Platinum Group Metals recycling assets in U.S
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as Trump concerns support
- PLATINUM WEEK-Northam Platinum hunting for quality South African mines to buy
- UPDATE 1-Lonmin shares tumble after costs trigger loss, deeper cuts planned