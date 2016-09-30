Edition:
United Kingdom

Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)

NHMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,917.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-83.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
5,000.00
Open
5,025.00
Day's High
5,025.00
Day's Low
4,800.00
Volume
185,076
Avg. Vol
936,974
52-wk High
6,035.00
52-wk Low
3,593.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Lazarus Zim

56 2007 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Paul Dunne

53 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ayanda Khumalo

50 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Patricia Beale

2012 Company Secretary

Ralph Havenstein

60 2015 Lead Non-Executive Independent Director
Northam Platinum Ltd News

