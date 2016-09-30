NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)
NIIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sapnesh Lalla
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Amit Roy
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepak Bansal
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Rajendran
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
Rajendra Pawar
|64
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board