NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)
NITT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
608.30INR
10:59am BST
608.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-0.66%)
Rs-4.05 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs612.35
Rs612.35
Open
Rs618.00
Rs618.00
Day's High
Rs620.00
Rs620.00
Day's Low
Rs603.10
Rs603.10
Volume
282,450
282,450
Avg. Vol
471,174
471,174
52-wk High
Rs646.30
Rs646.30
52-wk Low
Rs366.55
Rs366.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajendra Pawar
|64
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sudhir Singh
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer-Designate
|
Amit Garg
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lalit Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arvind Thakur
|59
|2017
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
- BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct
- BRIEF-NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies
- BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO
- BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago