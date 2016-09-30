Edition:
NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)

NITT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

608.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs612.35
Open
Rs618.00
Day's High
Rs620.00
Day's Low
Rs603.10
Volume
282,450
Avg. Vol
471,174
52-wk High
Rs646.30
52-wk Low
Rs366.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajendra Pawar

64 2004 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sudhir Singh

2017 Chief Executive Officer-Designate

Amit Garg

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Lalit Sharma

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Arvind Thakur

59 2017 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
NIIT Technologies Ltd News

