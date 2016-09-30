Niveus Investments Ltd (NIVJ.J)
NIVJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,900.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
3,900.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
3,900.00
3,900.00
Open
3,550.00
3,550.00
Day's High
3,975.00
3,975.00
Day's Low
3,550.00
3,550.00
Volume
7,790
7,790
Avg. Vol
14,462
14,462
52-wk High
4,760.00
4,760.00
52-wk Low
3,056.00
3,056.00
- BRIEF-Niveus says co, HCI and Tsogo entered into agreement regarding unbundling and Tsogo transaction
- BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
- BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition tribunal says Tsogo Sun’s application on Niveus deal dismissed
- BRIEF-Niveus Investments full-year diluted HEPS rises
- BRIEF-Niveus says to report FY HEPS of between 177,1-188,8 cents