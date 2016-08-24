NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)
NMC.L on London Stock Exchange
2,901.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,901.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,901.00
2,901.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
275,668
275,668
52-wk High
2,982.00
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18
1,277.18
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
H. J. Mark Tompkins
|76
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
B. Shetty
|74
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman
|
Prasanth Manghat
|42
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Suresh Krishnamoorthy
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Roy Cherry
|Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
