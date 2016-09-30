Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)
NOCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
180.80INR
11:25am BST
180.80INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.75 (-4.11%)
Rs-7.75 (-4.11%)
Prev Close
Rs188.55
Rs188.55
Open
Rs189.00
Rs189.00
Day's High
Rs189.70
Rs189.70
Day's Low
Rs180.15
Rs180.15
Volume
1,756,025
1,756,025
Avg. Vol
1,357,162
1,357,162
52-wk High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs59.45
Rs59.45
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hrishikesh Mafatlal
|59
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Srinivasan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
R. Gadgil
|2013
|President - Marketing
|
Chandrashekhar Gupte
|2005
|Managing Director, Whole time Director
|
Sudhir Deo
|60
|2015
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director