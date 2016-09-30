Edition:
United Kingdom

Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)

NPI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$24.04
Open
$24.07
Day's High
$24.19
Day's Low
$23.96
Volume
117,093
Avg. Vol
264,538
52-wk High
$25.04
52-wk Low
$20.89

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Temerty

2011 Chairman of the Board

John Brace

2014 Chief Executive Officer

Salvatore Mantenuto

2017 Vice Chairman

Paul Bradley

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Mike Crawley

2015 Executive Vice President - Development
Northland Power Inc News

