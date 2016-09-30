Edition:
United Kingdom

Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)

NPKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,843.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-27.00 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
1,870.00
Open
1,846.00
Day's High
1,868.00
Day's Low
1,835.00
Volume
269,739
Avg. Vol
1,618,922
52-wk High
2,361.00
52-wk Low
1,551.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tito Mboweni

58 2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Andre de Ruyter

48 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Glenn Fullerton

49 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mandisa Seleoane

2017 Human Resources director

Christiaan Burmeister

52 2014 Group executive - DivFood and R&D
Nampak Ltd News

