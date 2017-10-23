Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)
NPNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
327,375.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
327,375.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
327,375.00
327,375.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,099,299
1,099,299
52-wk High
331,500.00
331,500.00
52-wk Low
192,598.00
192,598.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Bekker
|64
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bob van Dijk
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Basil Sgourdos
|47
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Sorour
|55
|2015
|Group Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director
|
David Tudor
|2015
|General Counsel
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand slumps on reports Ramaphosa may be fired
- Emerging market tech stock boom gives fund managers a headache
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions