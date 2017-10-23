Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)
NRRT.L on London Stock Exchange
338.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
338.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
338.70
338.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
599,425
599,425
52-wk High
371.86
371.86
52-wk Low
297.88
297.88
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
- CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
- BRIEF-Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share
- BRIEF-NewRiver Reit says 430 million stg of unsecured debt facilities arranged
- BRIEF-Newriver REIT says David Lockhart will shortly undergo elective procedure
- BRIEF-Newriver says Delph Property to buy 142 residential units