Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)
NSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.96CAD
9:00pm BST
2.96CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.67%)
$-0.02 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
$2.98
$2.98
Open
$2.96
$2.96
Day's High
$2.98
$2.98
Day's Low
$2.93
$2.93
Volume
524,018
524,018
Avg. Vol
490,647
490,647
52-wk High
$4.63
$4.63
52-wk Low
$2.49
$2.49
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Pearce
|60
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Kukielski
|59
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Thomas Whelan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Frazer Bourchier
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Peter Tam
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
- BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 1-month low on N. Korea tensions, lower oil prices
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as investors flee riskier assets; gold gains
- BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 revenue $66.1 million
- BRIEF-Nevsun reports increased copper production in Bisha Q2 operating results