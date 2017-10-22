Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)
NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.20TRY
22 Oct 2017
2.20TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-1.35%)
-0.03TL (-1.35%)
Prev Close
2.23TL
2.23TL
Open
2.22TL
2.22TL
Day's High
2.23TL
2.23TL
Day's Low
2.20TL
2.20TL
Volume
1,230,709
1,230,709
Avg. Vol
1,528,880
1,528,880
52-wk High
3.30TL
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.20TL
2.20TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Besim Tibuk
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Cemal Aybay
|2006
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Orlando Kalumenos
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Ceritoglu
|2004
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Haluk Elver
|2006
|Executive Member of the Board