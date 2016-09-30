NTPC Ltd (NTPC.BO)
NTPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
181.65INR
11:28am BST
181.65INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.00 (+2.83%)
Rs5.00 (+2.83%)
Prev Close
Rs176.65
Rs176.65
Open
Rs177.00
Rs177.00
Day's High
Rs182.60
Rs182.60
Day's Low
Rs176.65
Rs176.65
Volume
411,480
411,480
Avg. Vol
611,028
611,028
52-wk High
Rs182.60
Rs182.60
52-wk Low
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gurudeep Singh
|52
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kulamani Biswal
|56
|2013
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Saptarshi Roy
|57
|2016
|Executive Director, Director - Human Resources
|
Kaushal Sharma
|59
|2014
|Director - Operations, Executive Director
|
Kalyan Gupta
|58
|2017
|Executive Director - Finance, Company Secretary
- Indian shares slip ahead of F&O expiry; IT, banks drag
- India raises $1.4 bln from NTPC share sale - stock exchange data
- BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank
- Indian shares fall for first session in five; NTPC top loser
- UPDATE 1-India to sell up to 10 pct of utility NTPC in potential $2.2 bln deal