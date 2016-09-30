Edition:
United Kingdom

NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)

NVA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.06CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$7.03
Open
$7.04
Day's High
$7.12
Day's Low
$6.99
Volume
231,221
Avg. Vol
398,279
52-wk High
$8.02
52-wk Low
$5.33

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Keith MacPhail

60 2003 Independent Chairman of the Board

Jonathan Wright

50 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ross Andreachuk

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Corporate Secretary

D. Chris McDavid

2006 Vice President - Operations

Kevin Asman

2010 Vice President - Marketing
NuVista Energy Ltd News

