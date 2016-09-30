Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)
NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
2:37pm BST
700.00ZAc
2:37pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
700.00
Open
702.00
702.00
Day's High
720.00
720.00
Day's Low
685.00
685.00
Volume
103,443
103,443
Avg. Vol
726,931
726,931
52-wk High
1,130.00
1,130.00
52-wk Low
545.00
545.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Neil Birch
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Vroon
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Edrich Fivaz
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jan Potgieter
|2017
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Christoffel Botha
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Naspers says placing was priced at 6.15 rand per ordinary share
- BRIEF-Naspers says up to 35.141 million Novus shares to become available for sale
- BRIEF-Naspers gives update on Novus unbundling
- BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves merger of Media24, Novus
- BRIEF-Naspers says Competition Commission asks Media24 to unbundle majority stake to co