Next PLC (NXT.L)
NXT.L on London Stock Exchange
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,877.00
4,877.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
754,835
754,835
52-wk High
5,355.00
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00
3,565.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Wolfson
|48
|2001
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Michael Roney
|63
|2017
|Deputy Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amanda James
|44
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jane Shields
|52
|2013
|Group Sales and Marketing Director, Executive Director
|
Michael Law
|54
|2013
|Group Operations Director, Executive Director
