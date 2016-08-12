Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
OCDO.L on London Stock Exchange
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
293.80
293.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,112,671
2,112,671
52-wk High
340.00
340.00
52-wk Low
233.00
233.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Rose
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Timothy Steiner
|47
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Duncan Tatton-Brown
|52
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Richardson
|52
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Neill Abrams
|52
|2015
|Group General Counsel, Executive Director, Company Secretary
- These FTSE 250 stocks have surged in Q3. Time to sell up?
- Should you buy, sell or hold Ocado Group plc, Carpetright plc and Cohort plc on today's results?
- Should you avoid some of London's most shorted stocks, Ladbrokes plc, Ocado Group plc and Just Eat plc?
- Why are shares dropping like a rock at Ocado Group plc, Stagecoach Group plc and Go-Ahead Group plc?
- Should you sell Tesco plc & Ocado Group plc and buy Amazon.com, Inc.?
- Does the launch of AmazonFresh spell the end for Ocado Group plc?