Edition:
United Kingdom

Oceana Group Ltd (OCEJ.J)

OCEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

8,990.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

20.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
8,970.00
Open
8,620.00
Day's High
9,000.00
Day's Low
8,620.00
Volume
12,909
Avg. Vol
85,168
52-wk High
12,639.00
52-wk Low
7,800.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mustaq Enus-Brey

63 2006 Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board

Francois Kuttel

48 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Imraan Soomra

41 2014 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Gavin Rhodes-Harrison

63 2016 President - Daybrook Fisheries

Neville Brink

56 2011 Managing Director - Blue Continent Products
» More People

Oceana Group Ltd News