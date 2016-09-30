Edition:
United Kingdom

Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)

OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,278.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
2,304.00
Open
2,310.00
Day's High
2,310.00
Day's Low
2,278.00
Volume
272,589
Avg. Vol
179,300
52-wk High
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sharon Wapnick

53 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anthony Stein

49 2009 Financial Director, Executive Director

Stephanie Ainsworth

42 2016 Chief Risk Officer

Jeffrey Wapnick

56 1998 Managing Director, Executive Director

Myron Pollack

69 2014 Non-Executive Director
Octodec Investments Ltd News

