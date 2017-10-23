Edition:
Grupo Concesionario del Oeste SA (OEST.BA)

OEST.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

35.60ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.30 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$35.30
Open
$36.30
Day's High
$37.05
Day's Low
$34.40
Volume
69,574
Avg. Vol
83,076
52-wk High
$40.50
52-wk Low
$15.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin

2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Francisco del Rio Carcano

2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Parimbelli

2016 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Esteban Ernesto Perez

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Ricardo Hugo Torchioi

Director of Engineering and Development
Grupo Concesionario del Oeste SA News

