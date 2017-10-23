OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO)
OGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.59
Open
$3.56
Day's High
$3.61
Day's Low
$3.54
Volume
894,785
Avg. Vol
2,166,646
52-wk High
$5.00
52-wk Low
$3.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Askew
|67
|2016
|Chairman and independent non-executive director
|
Michael Wilkes
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Scott McQueen
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Michael Holmes
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Liang Tang
|2013
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
- BRIEF-Mirasol and OceanaGold sign definitive exploration option agreement
- BRIEF-Mirasol Resources signed LoI with Oceanagold for JV agreement for Claudia Gold-Silver Project
- BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
- Australia stocks lifted by materials on higher commodity prices; NZ flat
- Aussie, NZ shares edge up on French vote, weaker ore price hurts miners