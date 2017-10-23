Edition:
OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO)

OGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.59
Open
$3.56
Day's High
$3.61
Day's Low
$3.54
Volume
894,785
Avg. Vol
2,166,646
52-wk High
$5.00
52-wk Low
$3.24

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Askew

67 2016 Chairman and independent non-executive director

Michael Wilkes

2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Scott McQueen

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Michael Holmes

2012 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Liang Tang

2013 Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
OceanaGold Corp News

