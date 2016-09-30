Edition:
United Kingdom

OHB SE (OHBG.DE)

OHBG.DE on Xetra

44.81EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
€44.61
Open
€44.42
Day's High
€45.67
Day's Low
€44.42
Volume
26,567
Avg. Vol
20,789
52-wk High
€47.47
52-wk Low
€18.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christa Fuchs

79 2003 Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Marco Fuchs

55 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Hofmann

57 2015 Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board

Fritz Merkle

67 2014 Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board

Heinz Stoewer

77 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board
OHB SE News