OHL Mexico SAB de CV (OHLMEX.MX)
OHLMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
29.94MXN
23 Oct 2017
29.94MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.17 (+0.57%)
$0.17 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
$29.77
$29.77
Open
$28.95
$28.95
Day's High
$30.00
$30.00
Day's Low
$27.48
$27.48
Volume
2,456,322
2,456,322
Avg. Vol
2,396,283
2,396,283
52-wk High
$30.50
$30.50
52-wk Low
$17.18
$17.18
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juan Luis Osuna Gomez
|54
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sergio Hidalgo Monroy Portillo
|53
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ignacio Perez Ruiz
|41
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
J. Jesus Campos Lopez
|64
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Pablo Jose Miguel Suinaga Cardenas
|2017
|Director of Legal Affairs
