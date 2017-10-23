Edition:
United Kingdom

OHL Mexico SAB de CV (OHLMEX.MX)

OHLMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

29.94MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
$29.77
Open
$28.95
Day's High
$30.00
Day's Low
$27.48
Volume
2,456,322
Avg. Vol
2,396,283
52-wk High
$30.50
52-wk Low
$17.18

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Juan Luis Osuna Gomez

54 2016 Chairman of the Board

Sergio Hidalgo Monroy Portillo

53 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ignacio Perez Ruiz

41 2016 Chief Operating Officer

J. Jesus Campos Lopez

64 Chief Technology Officer

Pablo Jose Miguel Suinaga Cardenas

2017 Director of Legal Affairs
OHL Mexico SAB de CV News

