Oi SA (OIBR3.SA)

OIBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

5.07BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.30 (-5.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.37
Open
R$ 5.34
Day's High
R$ 5.35
Day's Low
R$ 5.06
Volume
1,125,600
Avg. Vol
1,557,788
52-wk High
R$ 6.24
52-wk Low
R$ 2.17

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha

67 2015 Chairman of the Board

Marco Norci Schroeder

50 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Brandao

2016 Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Ricardo Malavazi Martins

52 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Eurico de Jesus Teles

60 2012 Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Oi SA News

