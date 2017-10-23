Oi SA (OIBR4.SA)
OIBR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
3.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.31 (-7.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.24
Open
R$ 4.08
Day's High
R$ 4.18
Day's Low
R$ 3.91
Volume
8,378,700
Avg. Vol
2,471,510
52-wk High
R$ 5.57
52-wk Low
R$ 1.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marco Norci Schroeder
|50
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Carlos Brandao
|2016
|Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
|
Ricardo Malavazi Martins
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Eurico de Jesus Teles
|60
|2012
|Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazilian phone carrier Oi suffers two setbacks in debt restructuring
- UPDATE 2-Brazilian phone carrier Oi suffers two setbacks in debt restructuring
- Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge
- Brazil telecoms regulator rejects Oi's proposed fine-for-investment swap
- Brazil's watchdog to reject Oi plan to swap fines for investments -paper