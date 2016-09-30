Edition:
United Kingdom

Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

344.95INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.15 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs339.80
Open
Rs339.70
Day's High
Rs346.30
Day's Low
Rs336.95
Volume
526,708
Avg. Vol
658,612
52-wk High
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Sawhney

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rupshikha Borah

2013 Finance Director, Executive Director

S. Senapati

52 2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

P Chandrasekaran

2017 Director - Exploration & Development, Executive Director

Biswajit Roy

54 2015 Director of Human Resources & Business Development, Director
Oil India Ltd News

