Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

OMAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

98.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$98.51
Open
$98.55
Day's High
$99.63
Day's Low
$98.06
Volume
2,958,102
Avg. Vol
1,371,629
52-wk High
$114.98
52-wk Low
$82.18

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Diego Quintana Kawage

45 2013 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Porfirio Gonzalez Alvarez

64 2013 Chief Executive Officer

Vicsaly Torres Ruiz

35 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Alfredo Dominguez Sanchez

42 2017 General Counsel and Assistant Non-Member Secretary of the Board

Eliseo Hector Hugo Cortes

47 2015 Director of Real Estate and New Business
» More People

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV News