Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)
OML.L on London Stock Exchange
195.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
195.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
195.30
195.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
8,519,636
8,519,636
52-wk High
229.84
229.84
52-wk Low
182.30
182.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick O'Sullivan
|67
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Jonathan Hemphill
|53
|2015
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Tim Tookey
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ingrid Johnson
|50
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Trevor Manuel
|61
|2017
|Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets