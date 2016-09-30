Omnia Holdings Ltd (OMNJ.J)
OMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,250.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
14,260.00
Open
14,219.00
Day's High
14,386.00
Day's Low
14,200.00
Volume
23,669
Avg. Vol
123,787
52-wk High
19,500.00
52-wk Low
12,801.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roderick Humphris
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Wayne Koonin
|46
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Adriaan De Lange
|41
|2017
|Group Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Joseph Keenan
|46
|2015
|Managing Director - Bulk Mining Explosives
|
Rosemary Ramoupi
|48
|2013
|Group Human Resources Director