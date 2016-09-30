Edition:
United Kingdom

Omnia Holdings Ltd (OMNJ.J)

OMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,250.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
14,260.00
Open
14,219.00
Day's High
14,386.00
Day's Low
14,200.00
Volume
23,669
Avg. Vol
123,787
52-wk High
19,500.00
52-wk Low
12,801.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roderick Humphris

59 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Wayne Koonin

46 2014 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Adriaan De Lange

41 2017 Group Managing Director, Executive Director

Joseph Keenan

46 2015 Managing Director - Bulk Mining Explosives

Rosemary Ramoupi

48 2013 Group Human Resources Director
