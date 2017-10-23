Edition:
United Kingdom

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO)

ONEX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

97.21CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$97.15
Open
$97.45
Day's High
$98.26
Day's Low
$97.17
Volume
79,327
Avg. Vol
124,203
52-wk High
$106.05
52-wk Low
$83.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerald Schwartz

75 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Govan

44 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Andrea Daly

2015 Managing Director and General Counsel

Ewout Heersink

66 2013 Senior Managing Director, Director

Robert Le Blanc

48 Senior Managing Director
Onex Corp News

