Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)
ONTEX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
28.95EUR
10:08am BST
28.95EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-0.57%)
€-0.17 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
€29.12
€29.12
Open
€29.01
€29.01
Day's High
€29.25
€29.25
Day's Low
€28.88
€28.88
Volume
48,072
48,072
Avg. Vol
142,959
142,959
52-wk High
€33.74
€33.74
52-wk Low
€24.20
€24.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Bouaziz
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Luc Missorten
|62
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jacques Purnode
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Management Committee
|
Thierry Navarre
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Management Committee
|
Annick De Poorter
|2016
|Member of the Management Committee, Group Research and Development and Quality Director
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 3
- BRIEF-Ontex announces investment for new production site in Poland
- BRIEF-Ontex enters into a new credit facilities agreement
- UPDATE 1-Belgian diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus, shares slide
- Diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus as market growth lags