Edition:
United Kingdom

Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)

OPHR.L on London Stock Exchange

67.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
67.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
798,920
52-wk High
103.41
52-wk Low
67.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Schrader

59 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nicholas Cooper

44 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Anthony Rouse

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Philip Laing

2015 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Carol Bell

59 2017 Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
» More People

Ophir Energy PLC News

» More OPHR.L News

Market Views

» More OPHR.L Market Views